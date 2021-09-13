Raj cops obscene video: Woman constable arrested

Jaipur, Sep 13 (IANS) Two days after the Rajasthan police arrested RPS officer Hiralal Saini from Udaipur after a viral video showed him engaging in sexual gestures along with a woman constable in a swimming pool in the presence of her six-year-old son, the woman constable too was arrested and sent on remand till September 17.

She was arrested on Sunday and presented in front of the magistrate who sent her on remand for further interrogation.

The police in an official statement said: "On September 12, Rajesh Kumari has been arrested at 3 p.m. and has been sent on PC remand till September 17. Further investigations are on," it said.

Saini is undergoing remand under SOG. He and the woman constable have been arrested under the POCSO act. Both of them were suspended with immediate effects after their video went viral on September 8.

The officer allegedly was seen making obscene gestures with the constable and her son in the video that went viral. The SOG team's child pornography unit arrested him from the Udaipur resort and brought him to Jaipur for further investigation September 9.

As per the official sources, the video was shot in a five-star resort situated in Pushkar. The constable went to the resort with Saini on her son's birthday. The couple shot videos where they were seen in compromising positions in pool.

Also, they were seen making obscene gestures with the child.

The officials confirmed that the constable was separated and was staying with her son. She and Saini were in a relationship for the last five years.

While saving her videos in a folder, she posted one of the videos on her whatsapp status which was seen by her relatives and husband too. Her husband lodged a police complaint after much effort as the police did not easily record it.

Six police men have been suspended in the case for dereliction of duties.

--IANS

arc/in