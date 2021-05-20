Raj council of ministers pay tribute to ex-CM Pahadia

Besides serving as a Chief Minister and a Union minister, Pahadia was also the Governor of Bihar and Haryana.

Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) The council of ministers in Rajasthan on Thursday paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister Jagannath Pahadia, who passed away late on Wednesday night at a Gurugram-based hospital due to Covid-19.

The council of ministers attended a meeting at 1 pm on Thursday where they observed two minutes' silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

The government announced a state-wide mourning while the Indian flag was flown in half-mast. Pahadia will be cremated with full state honours, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Governor Kalraj Mishra and state BJP chief Satish Poonia mourned the demise of Pahadia.

Gehlot said Pahadia had served the nation as the CM, Governor and Union minister and was one of the great leaders of the nation.

"Pahadia's demise due to Covid has left me shocked and it is a personal loss for me. I pray to God to give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss," Gehlot said.

--IANS

arc/arm