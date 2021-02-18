Raj farmers gather at Jaipur, Jagatpura, Alwar rly stations

Jaipur-Delhi, Jaipur-Ajmer and Jaipur-Rewari are three railway tracks which will be affected in these four hours. DRM has made a control room and is monitoring developments on all major routes. GRP and RPF teams have been deputed on different tracks for the four-hour long protest.

Jaipur, Feb 18 (IANS) The impact of the Rail Roko Andolan called by protesting farmers over the three contentious farm laws on Thursday was evident in several districts of Rajasthan as it started at 12 noon.

Railway officials said that around 60 trains can be affected by the 'andolan'.

In Jaipur, farm leaders were seen standing on the engine at the Gandhinagar railway station. Similarly, in Chomu, farmers blocked the railway tracks.

In Jagatpura, a large number of farmers were seen moving towards the railway gate under the leadership of Naresh Meena. He called a huge meeting where slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising a demand to withdraw the three farm laws passed by central government.

The Jagatpura's markets are closed in view of any untoward incident.

In Jaipur, initially, the number of farmers protesting on tracks were quite less, however, the farm leaders said that the strength shall increase as the day progresses.

The farmer leaders also reached in large numbers to block trains in Alwar district.

The railways have deployed additional security forces on the tracks and railway stations to avoid any untoward incident.

--IANS

arc/in