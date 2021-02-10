Raj Governor reads Preamble, fundamental duties in Assembly

Mishra introduced this new tradition before his address. While reading the Preamble and duties of the constitution in the Legislative Assembly, the MLAs repeated them after him.

Jaipur, Feb 10 (IANS) For the first time in independent India, the Preamble of the Constitution and the fundamental duties were read in the Assembly by Governor Kalraj Mishra before the start of his formal address to the sixth session of the 15th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

After administering the oath to all legislators to promulgate the constitution and the fundamental duties, the Governor read the complete address.

Meanwhile, as the Governor continued his address, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Balwan Poonia created an uproar raising slogans like 'Andolankari Zindabad' in protest against the three farm laws. The CPI(M) leader continued to create a ruckus in the well of the House and the Governor kept reading the address.

Many Congress leaders, including party whip Mahesh Joshi and state Parliamentary Minister Shanti Dhariwal, came to pacify Left leader Poonia who was joined by other leaders who raised slogans in favour of farmers saying 'Jai Kisan' while BJP MLAs continued chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Later, the Congress leaders convinced Poonia to come out of the Assembly and took him out as the Governor continued his address.

After reading the speech for nearly 45 minutes, the Governor left the Assembly.

Earlier, Congress MLA Indira Meena came to the Assembly driving a tractor to show her support for farmers protesting against the three farm laws. However, she was stopped by the police personnel before reaching the Assembly gate following which she gave the steering of the tractor to the driver and walked on foot to the assembly.

