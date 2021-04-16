Raj govt announces weekend curfew to fight Covid

According to officials, all restrictions will remain the same as lockdown under the weekend curfew.

Jaipur, April 16 (IANS) In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has announced a weekend curfew in the state from Friday evening to Monday morning.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement late on Thursday night after chairing a core group meeting and shared the information on his Twitter handle.

However, it was informed that voting rights shall be allowed during the curfew tenure in three constituencies which will go for bypoll on April 17.

Emergency and essential services are being allowed during this period.

Gehlot said that curfew has been clamped in state from Friday evening at 6 pm to Monday morning till 5 am.

"We appeal you all to cooperate with state government and follow COVID appropriate behaviour."

He further said that Covid has spread quite fast in all districts, which was limited to 17 districts a few days back.

"If we fail to take strict actions on time, we too can get into situations similar to other states. We request all to extend support to the government which is all ready to fight the present challenges," the CM added.

--IANS

arc/sdr/