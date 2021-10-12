Raj govt lifts ban on religious programmes

Jaipur, Oct 12 (IANS) With the number of fresh Covid cases showing a steady decline, the Rajasthan government on Monday lifted the ban on organising religious programmes in the state, capping the number of people attending them to 200.
In a new guideline released on Monday, the state government allowed organising religious programmes from 6 am to 10 pm, on the condition that the participants are vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. Also, the district administrations will have to be informed about the programmes in advance.
Meanwhile, the night curfew shall continue in the state from 11 pm to 5 am, while the markets, shops and commercial complexes have been allowed to open till 10 pm.
The state presently has 35 active Covid cases, of which seven had tested positive on the same day.
