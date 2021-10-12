Raj govt lifts ban on religious programmes

Jaipur, Oct 12 (IANS) With the number of fresh Covid cases showing a steady decline, the Rajasthan government on Monday lifted the ban on organising religious programmes in the state, capping the number of people attending them to 200.

In a new guideline released on Monday, the state government allowed organising religious programmes from 6 am to 10 pm, on the condition that the participants are vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. Also, the district administrations will have to be informed about the programmes in advance.