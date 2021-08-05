Raj govt plans to showcase beauty of borders to tourists

Jaisalmer district has the largest area of desert terrain in Rajasthan. The temple of Tanot Rai in Tanot on the Indo-Pak international border, 125 km to the west of Jaisalmer district headquarters, is the main attraction for Indian tourists and devotees. The upkeep of this temple has been undertaken by the local contingent of BSF (Border Security Force) which performs puja and devotional celebrations. This place of faith for soldiers and BSF jawans has also been portrayed in the much talked about Bollywood movie Border, senior tourism officer told IANS.

"The places where maximum tourists come for relinquishing their zest for border tourism are Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar.

Experiencing beauty of the borders of Rajasthan shall be a novel experience for tourists, they added.

The international Indo-Pak border which is at a short distance from the temple is a major attraction for the visiting tourists. There is also a fort near this place known as Kishangarh, made of bricks and mortar.

In close vicinity is the site of Longewala, which witnessed the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The military vehicles and tanks of the Pakistan army destroyed by the Indian army have been kept for display. There is also a theatre here that is run by the Indian Army in which films of triumph and victory of the Indian armed forces during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 are showcased for the tourists.

The fort in Ghotas in this area also pulls the tourists and arouses their curiosity. A railway station named Munnabad is in operation in Barmer which caters to the movement of Indo-Pak passengers.

The Sanchu post of the BSF that is on the Indo-Pak international border in Bikaner District attracts travelers as it is surrounded by large sand streams. The post also houses a museum, a guest house and a canteen that are run by the BSF.

For visiting the Sanchu post, the domestic tourists need to take permission from BSF in Bikaner. The tourists are shown the post of the Pakistan side and also the museum. There is a facility extended by the BSF to provide food to tourists on payment.

About the area of District Sri Ganganagar, the Hindumal Kot border outpost, located at a distance of 18 km from Sri Ganganagar is quite famous. The outpost has been named after chief dewan Hindumal of the erstwhile princely state of Bikaner.

The railway station located on this post is also very famous, as it used to connect India and Pakistan through the rail route and also provide for import and export of goods between the two countries.

