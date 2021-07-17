Raj govt suspends all religious processions, see new guidelines

Jaipur, July 17 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has suspended all religious processions including the taking out of the holy Kavad yatra which is being organised in Shravan month in different states of India. The government has alsoe banned gatherings in the wake of religious festivals lined up in this month.

The directions have been given in the wake of COVID third wave warning which is expected to hit the nation by August-end.

As per the Unlock-5 guidelines issued by the State Home Department to be implemented from Saturday morning, several states including Uttarakhand from where the holy Kavad yatra starts, have banned the procession due to Covid.

Looking at the chances of crowd gathering in the yatra, the state government does not permit the holy procession in the state, says the guideline.

It further adds that all religious tours, including Kavad Yatra and gathering on Eid-ul-Zuha to offer prayers, are not allowed in the state.

No gathering will be permitted for celebrating Chaturmas Festival too, which is basically celebrated by the Jain community, it says further.

The guideline also mentions that all such religious pilgrimages and processions etc, will not be allowed in the state as it can cause overcrowding, increasing chances of spreading COVID infection rate.

The state government has also restricted the opening of swimming pools in the state.

Apart from this, public parks will be allowed to open from 5.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. however, those who have been vaccinated with the first dose, will be allowed to visit the public parks from 4.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m.

The guideline mentions that COVID appropriate behaviour is a must to be followed in shops, markets, malls, restaurants, railway stations etc and other public places and those flouting the same will be penalised.

--IANS

arc/skp/