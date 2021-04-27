Raj Guv asks MPs, MLAs and officials to fight unitedly against Covid

He asked all public representatives to work with administration officials to relieve the common man and emphasised on making people aware of the Covid guidelines.

Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday wrote to MLAs, MPs, officers, charitable and religious societies to extend help to the administration in checking the Covid menace and utilise resources strategically to help the common man.

They should ensure that a message reaches the Covid infected person from their end that Covid patients are recovering quickly so that a patient's confidence goes up, said the Governor.

He asked the public representatives to make people aware of Covid vaccination benefits. He appealed to the people not to hoard oxygen cylinders and medicines so that the needy can get their benefit on time.

Mishra appealed to all residents of the state saying that this global epidemic can be defeated by discipline, positivity and vaccination.

--IANS

arc/bg