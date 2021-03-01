Raj Guv gets first dose of Covid vax

Jaipur, March 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra was administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Governor Mishra thanked the scientists for successfully developing the vaccine within a short time.

He appealed to all to take the vaccine shots as and when their turn comes in a phased manner and get both doses of the vaccine on time without any hesitation.