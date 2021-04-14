Raj imposes 6 pm to 6 am curfew in all cities from April 16-30

All markets, work places and commercial complexes shall remain closed during the night curfew. The markets and commercial centres have been directed to close by 5 p.m. so that people can reach their houses by 6 p.m.

Jaipur, April 14 (IANS) Looking at the alarming surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state in the past few days, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced to impose night curfew in all the cities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. from April 16-30.

All government offices shall remain open till 4 p.m. However, factories, IT companies and chemist shops shall remain open.

All coaching centres and libraries shall remain closed during the night curfew, but schools will be permitted to conduct practical exams for Class X and Class XII students.

Only 50 people will be allowed in wedding ceremonies, while 20 persons will be allowed at funerals. Cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools etc. shall remain closed. However, restaurants and clubs will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Take away services from restaurants will be allowed till 8 p.m.

As per the government orders, shops found flouting Covid-19 protocols will be sealed.

The guidelines also said that the second wave of Covid-19 is more dangerous than the first wave, as per the experts.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan reported a record single-day spike of 6,200 new cases, while 29 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. Jaipur reported the highest of cases on Wednesday at 1,325. The state presently has 44,905 active cases.

