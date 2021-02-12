Raj Kapoor's grandson Armaan Jain skips ED summon in TopsGrup case

An ED official related to the probe told IANS requesting anonymity, "Armaan Jain was supposed to appear before the agency today. But he did not appear. We will issue a fresh summon soon."

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Armaan Jain, the cousin of noted actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and grandson of Bollywood legend late Raj Kapoor, did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with its probe into a money laundering case involving TopsGrup.

The agency had sent a summon to Armaan Jain on Thursday, asking him to appear before it on Friday.

Armaan is is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Jain.

An agency source had earlier said that the ED team also carried out searches at the residence of Jain on Tuesday, the day his uncle, actor Rajiv Kapoor, passed away. After conducting the searches, the ED had allowed Reema and Armaan to attend the funeral.

The source further revealed that the ED action was based on some chats shared between Armaan and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son, Vihang.

The ED had carried out searches at the premises of the Shiv Sena MLA and his son in November last year. The ED had also summoned the MLA to appear before it.

The case is in connection with a complaint lodged in October last year against leading security services provider, TopsGrup of Mumbai, alleging that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had been siphoned off Rs 175 crore.

--IANS

aks/arm