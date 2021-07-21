Raj Kundra got lakhs in payments from porn app Hot Hit

Hot Hit describes itself as "Best Indian movies and web series. Your search comes to an end at HotHit Movies and Originals. To watch our video content you need to subscribe with one of the following plan using: Paykun Payment method and get instant access."

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Businessman Raj Kundra has been receiving regular payments, amounting to Rs 9.65 lakh, in his bank account from Hot Hit, a porn app that was named in the racket busted by Mumbai Police earlier this year.

In February this year, Mumbai Police arrested nine people for allegedly forcing aspiring actors to shoot nude scenes for pornographic films. These films were streamed on paid websites and mobile applications.

Gehna Vasishth, who has featured in several soap operas, is said to be a prominent player in this racket.

The videos were allegedly uploaded on mobile apps in the UK such as Eightshots, Nuefliks and HotHit.

Those arrested include Rowa Khan alias Yasmeen, who claims to be a producer-director. Police also arrested Dipankar Khasanvis alias Shyam Banerjee, who is Khan's husband.

Police claimed that they are part of the company that ran the application on which obscene and pornographic content was broadcast. Yasmeen Khan and Khasanvis are both associated with Hot Hit Digital.

A perusal of Raj Kundra's mobile records by IANS shows regular payments from Hot Hit.

Just before the porn racket was busted by the police in February, Kundra received Rs 2.7 lakh on February 3 from Hot Hit. Similarly, he received Rs 95,000 on January 23, Rs 1 lakh on January 20, Rs 2 lakh on January 13, and Rs 3 lakh on January 10.

