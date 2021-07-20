Raj Kundra involved in streaming pornography through mobile app, no active role of Shilpa Shetty found yet: Police

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The firm of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra had a tie-up with a London-based company that was involved in streaming pornographic content through a mobile app, Mumbai police said on Tuesday.



Addressing a press conference today, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe said that the police has not yet been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty.

"Crime Branch Mumbai this February registered a case related to pornographic films. New actors were promised roles in web series and short stories and they were asked to do bold and nude scenes in auditions. Female actors opposed this and approached the Crime Branch based on which a case was registered. During the investigation, nine accused were arrested. Some people forcefully get such films produced. A man named Umesh Kamat who was looking after the India operations for the company of business of Raj Kundra was arrested," he said.

"We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and we'll take appropriate action," Bharambe added.

The Joint Commissioner of Police said that all the pornographic content was being uploaded on a mobile application named "Hotshots", which was owned by the London-based company.

"During a detailed investigation, Raj Kundra's company located in Viaan had a tie-up with a London-based company Kenrin that owns mobile application Hotshots. All nude content created in Mumbai was published on Hotshots, which was operated from Mumbai. After complaints, this app was takedown by Google Play Store and iPhone," Bharambe said.

"After court permission, we searched the offices of Raj Kundra and found a few clips as well. That's why Raj Kundra and his IT head were arrested,"

At least 11 people including Raj Kundra have been arrested in the case for alleged involvement in a case relating to the production of pornography. (ANI)

