Raj mandates negative Covid report for arrivals from 4 states

Jaipur, March 6 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Saturday made it mandatory for people arriving from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab to produce a negative Covid-19 report on arrival to the state.

In an order released by Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Home Department, it has been mentioned that the Covid-19 cases on border areas of Rajasthan connecting other states, have witnessed a surge in the last few days.