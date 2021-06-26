Raj Niwas security tightened, farmers not allowed to meet LG

The farmers bodies announced on Friday that they will try to meet Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and hand him their memorandum.

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Delhi Police have blocked vehicular movement on Tara Chand Mathur Marg and near the Raj Niwas in view of planned marches scheduled by the farmers union on Saturday as they complete seven months of protests against union agriculture laws.

However, according to the Delhi L-G office, farmers have not been given permission to meet Baijal. An official said, "Instead they have been asked to handover their memorandum to DCP Civil Lines."

On Friday, the Delhi Police asked Delhi Rail Metro Corporation (DMRC) to shut three metro stations which are located near the L-G House. These are part of the Yellow Line -- Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha, and they have been closed till 2 p.m.

On Saturday, farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) started observing 'Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas' across India and they plan to visit the Raj Bhavan (the Governor House) in several states.

Sources said that farmers have planned to assemble at Civil Lines Metro station to mark their protest against the three contentious farm laws.

