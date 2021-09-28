Raj POCSO Court awards death to rapist, murderer of minor girl

During the hearing, the court lent ears to 24 witnesses and studied the DNA test report of the girl. After that, based on all the evidence and statements of witnesses, the judge announced death sentence to rapist 26-year-old Nokaram alias Dharma.

According to the police, this heinous crime of rape and murder was reported on September 25, 2020 in Telpi Kheda village under Anadra police station area. At that time, the 8-year-old girl and her younger brother were passing by the river.

In the meantime, Dharma, who was drunk, forcibly caught the innocent, while her younger brother got scared and ran away from the spot. Dharma raped the innocent girl on the banks of the river. When the girl started bleeding, he strangled her to death and fled from the spot.

In its judgement on Sunday, the court said, "Children do enjoy all right to live in a society happily, sans any fear and insecurity. However, newspapers today are flooded with the news of rapes and crimes against young girls."

After hearing all the evidences, the judge ruled that it was a rarest of rare case deserving nothing less than a death sentence.

