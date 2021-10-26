Raj school fires teacher for celebrating Pak win against India in T20 World Cup

Jaipur, Oct 26 (IANS) A school teacher of a renowned private school in Rajasthan's Udaipur was dismissed from service after she uploaded her whatsApp status celebrating the victory of Pakistan against India in the recent ICC T20 tournament.

The school teacher, identified as Nafeesa Ataari, had uploaded the pro Pakistani status which said 'Jeet Gaye...we won' with a picture of a victory shot. The school is being run by Sojatia Charitable School.