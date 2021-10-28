Raj school teacher arrested for celebrating Pak's victory granted bail

The court on Wednesday granted bail to Nafisa Attari on a surety bond of Rs 20,000 after she pleaded that there was no malicious intention behind the post.

Jaipur, Oct 28 (IANS) A school teacher in Rajasthan, who posted a message on social media celebrating Pakistan's victory in a T20 World Cup match, was arrested and granted bail the same day by a local court.

The next hearing in this case will be held on November 9.

Nafisa had uploaded a WhatsApp status which read, "We Won". It was objected to by many people. Soon the status got viral.

The school management has sacked the woman from services.

A case was registered against her under section 153B at Ambamata police station in Udaipur for acting against national unity.

Meanwhile, a video of the woman saying, "I love my India like any other citizen" is going viral.

--IANS

arc/shb/ksk/