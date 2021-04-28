Raj village sees Dalit groom riding horse for 1st time



A large number of policemen walked along with the baraat (marriage procession) to stop interference from the high caste people -- a common occurrence in this village.

As per the villagers, this village has never seen any Dalit groom riding on a horse even after 73 years of Independence.

This time, groom Kailash Chand, son of Premchand Balai, sent a letter to MLA Indraj Gujjar and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urging them to provide strict security to the marriage party -- it being the first time after Independence that a Dalit groom will ride a horse in this village.