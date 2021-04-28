Raj village sees Dalit groom riding horse for 1st time

A large number of policemen walked along with the baraat (marriage procession) to stop interference from the high caste people -- a common occurrence in this village.
As per the villagers, this village has never seen any Dalit groom riding on a horse even after 73 years of Independence.
This time, groom Kailash Chand, son of Premchand Balai, sent a letter to MLA Indraj Gujjar and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urging them to provide strict security to the marriage party -- it being the first time after Independence that a Dalit groom will ride a horse in this village.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Kotputli, Ramkumar Kaswa said that the groom had given in writing that he wanted police protection as he wanted to ride on a horse at his wedding.
Hence, a huge police force was deployed to make history in this village.
The administration officials spoke to the villagers and convinced them to maintain peace during the wedding ceremony.
On Tuesday, the marriage was solemnised peacefully. However, what made it the talk of the town was that while relatives and guests were seen dancing in the 'baraat' a police team followed them everywhere to ensure their safety.
--IANS
arc/bg