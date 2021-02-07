Raj visit: Smriti Irani reminds Rahul of his promise to farmers

Jaipur, Feb 7 (IANS) Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday sought to remind Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of the loan waiver promise he had made to the farmers of Rajasthan during a speech ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls.

Gandhi is slated to make a two-day visit to Rajasthan this week.

"Rahul Gandhi had counted from one to ten and made an open promise that farmers' loans will be waived off in 10 days if the Congress forms its government in Rajasthan. The innocent farmers are still awaiting the days when their loans are waived off," Irani told media in the Rajasthan capital ahead of Gandhi's visit.