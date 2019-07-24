Rajastan: 2 injured as roadways bus rams into bike

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], July 24 (ANI): Two tourists were injured after a state roadways bus rammed into the bike they were travelling in on Tuesday, police said.

The tourists have been identified as 58-year-old Le Gola Fabris and 55-year-old Jarotic AP Sadi, both French nationals.



Speaking to ANI, Sirohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Kalyaan Mal Meena said, "Two French tourists rented a bike on which they were travelling to Udaipur when a roadways bus hit them from the front near Pindwara Kanta Mor. They received minor injuries and were admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment."

"We have seized the bus and have taken action as is done in cases of accidents," he added.

