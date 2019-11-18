Rajasthan: 10 killed as bus, truck collide in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed and about 22 others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a truck here on Monday morning.

The accident took place on National Highway 11 near Shri Dungargarh in Bikaner district.



Police said, "Nine bodies have been brought to the PBM Hospital here till now and the injured have been admitted for treatment."

The bus belonged to Rajasthan Lok Parivahan Bus Sewa.

Police said the rescue operation is still underway. (ANI)

