Rajasthan: 11 critically injured in explosion at Birla Cement plant in Chittorgarh

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): 15 people were left injured including 11 critically injured after a boiler at a Birla Cement plant in Chittorgarh district's Chanderiya burst on Sunday.

While some of the injured were rushed to Shree Sanwaliya Government Hospital, some were admitted to Birla Hospital for treatment. Sadar and Chanderiya police reached the hospital after receiving information about the accident.

According to the preliminary information received, the accident took place after a boiler exploded at a Birla Cement plant. "The coal caught fire as the temperature rose in the coil plant. Later, after the explosion, the burning coal fell on the people working below. There were about 15 people who are reported to be burnt," police said.Newly appointed Chittorgarh District Collector Chetan Ram Deora along with BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh Aakya and city council chairman Sandeep Sharma also visited the hospital to inquire about the condition and treatment of the injured."The critically injured have more than 70 per cent burns. We have referred them to Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur," said District Collector Deora.Stating that an administrative level inquiry into the matter has been initiated, Deora said, "We will get the report within 10 days. Legal action will be taken against those who were found to be negligent."Police are also investigating the matter. (ANI)