Rajasthan: 25-year old woman abducted, gang-raped by three bike-borne men

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A 25-year old woman was allegedly abducted and later gang-raped by three bike-borne men in Dholpur, Rajasthan.

"The woman has registered a complaint with us. She alleged that three men who were known to her gang-raped her near Bishangarh village. A case has been registered in this matter and we are investigating the case," said Mahendra Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO), Dholpur.



Reportedly, the incident occurred on Friday when the woman went out to attend nature's call. While she was coming back home, three bike-borne men stopped and hit her. Later, the men tied her mouth with a cloth and took her near Bishangiri village where they allegedly gang-raped her.

Soon after that, a few villagers rushed to the spot after hearing a woman's scream and caught two suspects while the third man managed to escape. (ANI)

