Rajasthan: 350 students, 50 teachers trapped in school due to flood in Chittorgarh

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): At least 350 students and 50 teachers have been stuck at a school in Chittorgarh for the past 24-hours in view of the flood-like situation in the region.

The children have been stuck in the school as roads have been submerged due to the heavy discharge of water from the Rana Pratap Dam.



The school principal informed ANI that locals have been providing food and water to the students and the school staff who have been stuck in the school since yesterday.

"The locals are providing us food and water from the past 24 hours. No help has come from the government authorities yet. They had not informed us about the opening of the gates of the dam in advance," Om Prakash Bhambhi, the Principal of Adarsh Vidhya Mandir, Chittorgarh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday predicted "heavy to very heavy" widespread rainfall in east Rajasthan on Sunday.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over East Rajasthan," the IMD had said. (ANI)

