  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Rajasthan: 6-year-old raped, strangled to death in Tonk

Rajasthan: 6-year-old raped, strangled to death in Tonk

Last Updated: Sun, Dec 01, 2019 21:43 hrs

Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Shankar Sharma talking to reporters in Tonk on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): A six-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death at a village in Tonk district here, police said on Sunday.
According to police, the incident took place on Saturday.


"The body of a 6-year-old girl was brought to Saadad Hospital under Aligarh police station here today ... Prima facia, it looks like a case of sexual assault. The girl was strangulated to death with the belt she was wearing," said Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Shankar Sharma.
During initial investigation, police have received the information that a sports event was organised in the school of the victim after which she went missing.
"The family of the minor was searching for her in the farmlands and at relatives' houses. They found the body of the minor in the bushes near a farmland today morning," said Sharma.
Police said that a medical examination is being conducted. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features