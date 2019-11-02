Rajasthan: Ambulance drivers, EMTs call off strike

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The strike by ambulance drivers and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in Rajasthan over several demands has been called off.

"The strike by ambulance drivers and EMTs has been called off. After the intervention of the Chief Justice High Court, where we said that no talks will be held unless the strike is called off, Court issued the necessary directions," said Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Health.

"We had a long two-hour meeting with the striking employees. We were firm in our dealings with them but continue to be sympathetic to their genuine demands. Department was ready to face the worst eventually and all Districts we are ready with the contingency plans. All the members of Team Health Rajasthan contributed actively to deal with the crisis under the leadership of Minister Raghu Sharma," Singh added.Workers of around 1500 ambulances in Rajasthan had gone on an indefinite strike for the past couple of days. The ambulance workers had threatened not to resume the services until all their demands are met and they get assurances regarding the same from the government.They had made seven-point demand including the appointment of a separate administrative officer to check on the alleged exploitation of the ambulance drivers and workers.They also demanded the government to hike the salary of nursing workers and pilots and fix the working time of the employees working in the ambulance to eight hours according to the labour law. (ANI)