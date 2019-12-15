Rajasthan: Bank issues notice for 50 paise, refuses to deposit it

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Narrating his ordeal about how a public bank had allegedly pasted a notice on his door for 50 paise that was due, and then refused to take it; Jitendra Singh here said that he will sue the bank.

The case pertains to Khetri of Jhunjhunu district, where a bank put up a notice at Singh's house in the dark of the night, threatening legal action.



Singh, who is reportedly suffering from a spinal injury, was unable to make it to the Lok-Adalat in Khetri to pay his due. However, when his father Vinod Singh went there on his behalf the bank officials allegedly refused to deposit the money.

"My son Jitendra Singh's backbone is fractured. He could not come here to deposit the money, hence I came here. However, the bank officials refused to deposit the money and ran from here," said Vinod Singh.

"The bank officials have sent a notice for 50 paise. My client came to deposit the same to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the bank. However, they refused to deposit it. We will take legal action against them," said Vikram Singh, lawyer. (ANI)

