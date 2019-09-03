Rajasthan: Brave heart Army Jawan Hemraj Jat cremated with full state honours

Kishangarh (Rajasthan) [India] Sept 3 (ANI): Last rites of Army jawan Hemraj Jat who lost his life following unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district were performed with full state honour here on Tuesday.



While talking to ANI father of the slain soldier said that he is proud of his son who lost his life while serving the nation.

Army officials, Police officials and officials from civil administration were present during the ceremony.

Scores of villagers including family members of the martyred soldier bid him a tearful adieu.

Hemraj Jat had sustained bullet injuries during the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector at 1 pm on Sunday. (ANI)

