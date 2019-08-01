Rajasthan: BSP distributes tickets to contest polls in exchange for money, claims party MLA

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): BSP MLA Rajendra Gudda on Thursday claimed that his party distributes tickets to contest elections in exchange for money.

Gudda while addressing the Assembly, said that the BSP allots tickets to contest elections to those who offer the "best price".



"In my party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, tickets are distributed in exchange for money. The BSP allots ticket to the candidate who offers the most amount of money," Gudda said.

Reiterating his stand, the leader told ANI, " A discussion related to elections was held in the house. Misuse of money and muscle power has been influencing elections nowadays. They (BSP) give tickets after taking money," Gudda told reporters here.

"A poor person cannot contest polls. Political parties accept money in exchange for tickets to contest polls. My party (BSP) also distributes ticket to the best bidder," he added.

Acting fast on BSP MLA's remarks, BJP condemned Gudda's claims and said that everybody knows about the BSP.

"Everybody knows about the BSP. Now, BSP leader has said that they give tickets after taking the money. This is condemnable," BJP MLA Rajdendra Rathor said. (ANI)

