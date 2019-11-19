Rajasthan: Congress wins 961 seats, BJP 737 seats in local body elections

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday bagged 961 seats out of 2105 in the local body elections held today in Rajasthan.

BJP won 737 seats while 386 seats went to Independent candidates. Whereas two seats went to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), 16 to Bahujan Samaj Party and three to Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The state election commission declared the results of the elections in 49 bodies of 24 districts in Rajasthan.Chief Electoral Officer and Secretary Shri Shyam Singh Rajpurohit said that 14 candidates were elected unopposed in a total of 2105 wards.He said that public information for the post of president will be released on November 20.The last date for submission of nomination papers will be November 21, scrutiny of nomination papers will be on November 22.The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 23 November. On the same day, election marks will be allotted soon after the time for withdrawal of candidature.Polling for the post of Speaker will be held on November 26 from 10 am to 2 pm. The counting of votes will take place immediately after the polling ends on November 26.Rajpurohit also informed that the election for the post of vice-president will be held on November 27."A total of 71.53 voters exercised their franchise in the civic elections. Maximum voting was recorded in Nasirabad Municipal Corporation of Ajmer district at 91.57 per cent, while Udaipur Municipal Corporation recorded the lowest at 54.84 per cent," read an official release.After the results were announced, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated all Congress workers and said that the people have given their support to the welfare schemes and development works carried out in the state under his government."The results of the civic elections which have been held today are good. After the Zilla Parishad by-election, Panchayati Raj by-election and Vidhan Sabha (Mandawa, Khivansar) by-election, the people of the state gave their support to the public welfare schemes and development works of our government...," he tweeted."Sensitive, accountable and transparent governance and our commitment to provide good governance have been strengthened further. I thank all the voters and congratulate the Congress Party workers, officials and the winning candidates," Gehlot said in another tweet. (ANI)