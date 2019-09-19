Rajasthan: Forest officials catch tiger after week-long search operation in Karauli

Karauli (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Ranthambore Wildlife Sanctuary officials caught a tiger from the Keladevi Wildlife Sanctuary in Satpora area of Rajasthan's Karauli after a week-long search operation.



The tiger was captured after a seven-day search by the officials of both the sanctuaries culminated on Wednesday.

"The tiger had killed a 30-year-old man a few days back. Since then, the forest and wildlife officials had launched a search operation for the tiger. After a lot of difficulties we were able to capture him with the help of tranquilizers," said Shrawan Kumar Reddy, Divisional Forest Officer, Karauli.

The tiger was shifted to Ranthambore Wildlife Sanctuary and is under medical observation. (ANI)

