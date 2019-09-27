Rajasthan: Gehlot plans structural changes in party, govt

A senior Congress leader aware of the development said that Gehlot is going to bring structural changes in the party and even in his Cabinet next month ahead of the local body polls.

According to senior party leaders, the step of Gehlot is aimed to strengthen the party in the state where it was wiped out in all Lok Sabha seats during the general election earlier this year despite making a comeback in the state Assembly polls last year.

Following the Lok Sabha election rout, differences between Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had come to the fore on a number of occasions. Pilot had criticised his own government over the delay in the formation of Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the murder case of Pehlu Khan and also slammed the state government over the issue of law and order situation in the state.

The party leader said that Gehlot plans focuses on bringing new faces in the state Cabinet including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the independent MLAs, who joined the party recently. Sharing the plans of Gehlot, the party leader said, "The Chief MInister has also planned to do performance evaluation of his ministers. And as per his report over a dozen of ministers will have to vacate their posts in the state while over 9 to 10 MLAs will get a berth in the state Cabinet." He said, out of dozen of the state ministers, four to five of them would be sent in the organisation to strengthen the party. The party said that Gehlot has also shared his plans with the party leadership suggesting for having two Deputy Chief Ministers in case Pilot steps down. "In case Pilot steps down from the Deputy CM post, Gehlot has suggested to have two Deputy Chief Ministers one from the Jat community and another from the Dalit community. And if he continues to be the Deputy Chief Minister then he might have to leave the post of the state unit chief," the party leader said. He pointed out, Pilot currently holds two posts, one of the Deputy Chief Minister and another of the state party unit chief. Meanwhile, Pilot on Friday evening arrived in the national capital.