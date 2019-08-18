Rajasthan: Govt promises fair probe into death of Harish Jatav, family members end protest

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The family members of Rattiram Jatav, who had consumed poison on August 15, ended their three-day-long strike on Sunday after talks with Tapkura hospital administration.

The family had been protesting outside the hospital for the last three days. The administration has assured the family of a fair investigation in the lynching case of Harish Jatav, who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in the district.Rattiram Jatav, the father of Harish Jatav, had consumed poison on August 15 due to alleged police apathy in the case of his son's death.The body of Harish Jatav has been sent for the post-mortem examination.The Dalit family was protesting and had refused to cremate Ratitam's body even 60 hours after his death on Sunday.They alleged that Harish had received serious head injuries due to the beating, which resulted in his death and the police did not nab the accused despite repeated complaints by the family members."Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and we have requested them to end their protest. The family members have asked for a fair investigation for which the administration will request the state government. The administration will also try to give all social benefits to the family," said DC Indrajit Singh."It is very shameful that people are doing politics over this matter. The government is ready to meet all our demands and the relatives are ready to send the body for the post-mortem examination. The government is with the family," said Sandeep Yadav, MLA, Tijara."The administration has asked for a week's time to fulfill the demand. The family has given the permission for the post-mortem examination of the body and we will be attending the cremation," said Ram Kishan Meghwal, a BJP leader. (ANI)