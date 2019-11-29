Rajasthan: Married minor girl abducted, raped by 4 including husband

Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by four men including her husband, to whom she had been married off at a young age, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bundi, Satnam Singh on Friday.

"On November 27, a minor was going to school with her friends when she was abducted by four unknown men who came in a van. It is being told that one of the abductors was her husband. It is now being said that she had been married at quite a young age," Singh said.



The victim's father, Babu Lal Gujjar, in his complaint lodged at the Hindoli police station had alleged that his daughter was abducted by unknown people while she was going to school with her friends.

In the complaint, he added that the abductors had tried to catch the other girls who were accompanying her daughter as well, but they managed to flee.

Meanwhile, the police said that the victim has been lodged at a Balika Grah, as she is a minor, and her statement has been recorded.

"She will be produced before the court directly from the Balika Grah," Singh said.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

