Rajasthan: Over 40 labourers injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Baran district

Baran (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Over 40 labourers sustained injuries after a tractor-trolley overturned in Rajasthan's Baran district on Friday.

"The tractor which was taking labourers to their worksite lost its balance near Khairai village and fell into a ditch," said a labourer who sustained injuries in the incident.



Speaking about the incident, Mahavir Prasad Bhaegav, ASI of Khairai village, said: "About 40-50 labourers were injured. All the injured labourers were taken to Samarnia Hospital for treatment."

"The six of these injured labourers are being referred to Baran Hospital for better treatment," he added.

Many of the labourers are being treated in front of the reception room of Samarnia Hospital owing to a shortage of beds. (ANI)

