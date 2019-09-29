Rajasthan: Over a dozen rescued after vehicle veers off flooded road in Dungarpur

Dungarpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): As many as 16 girl students were rescued after a vehicle carrying them lost its control and skidded off a makeshift bridge due to overflowing stream here on Saturday.



The incident took place yesterday in a village in Dungarpur when the girls were returning from their school.

As per the visuals, the truck slid down the stream and got stuck in the water near a tree. The locals rushed on to the spot and began the rescue work.

They formed a human chain across the stream using a rope and rescued the girls one by one in about an hour-long effort.

It is being reported that the driver of the truck escaped from the spot by swimming in the stream. (ANI)

