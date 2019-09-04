Rajasthan: Police personnel prohibited from using mobile phones on duty

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The office of the Director-General of Police (DGP) here on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting the usage of mobile phones by police personnel while on duty.

The order issued by DGP Mohan Lal Lather stated that it has been observed that police personnel resort to using mobile phones while on duty -- be it VIP/VVIP visits, festivals, demonstrations, traffic jams, etc.



This adversely affects their duty as their attention is diverted.

"The police personnel are advised to submit their mobile phones to the officer in charge while on duty during VIP visits and managing traffic movement. They are further advised to limit their usage of mobile phones while engaged for demonstrations and festivals," the order stated. (ANI)

