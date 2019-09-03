Rajasthan: Police prohibit signs depicting caste, post, other identity symbols on vehicles

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The office of the Director-General of Police on Tuesday issued an advisory to the Superintendents of Police across the state to prohibit usage of signs depicting one's caste, organizational posts, former designations, one's name, village's name and other identity symbols on the vehicles.



The Civil Rights Society had written to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on August 9 relating to the matter of putting curbs on the usage of the aforementioned signs.

The letter stated that this practice was on the rise in the state and this resulted in an increase in casteism. It also pointed out that the removal of these signs would also be helpful in curbing road accidents as these signs disrupt the drivers' attention on the road.

The Chief Minister's office dispatched the letter to the home department for further action which instructed the police department to take cognizance of the matter. (ANI)

