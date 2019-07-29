Rajasthan: Rape survivor commits suicide by setting herself ablaze outside police station in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): A rape survivor allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze outside Vaishali Nagar police station here on Sunday, said police.

Additional DCP Bajrang Singh said, "Yesterday, a woman, who was the rape survivor came inside the police station asking for SHO. The SHO was not there and after a while, she went outside the police station and sent her child to bring a pen for her. After that, she set herself ablaze."



Singh said, "One of our constables got injured while trying to diffuse the flames. The woman was taken to hospital but she died of her injuries later in the evening yesterday."

"On June 5 this year, the woman had registered a case of rape against a person who was her relative. She had alleged that the accused had raped her several times over the past four years," he said.

"The rape case was registered after the accused got engaged. The case was under investigation," he added. (ANI)

