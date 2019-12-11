Rajasthan: School teacher arrested for sexually assaulting students in Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): A government school teacher in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district was arrested allegedly for sexually assaulting several students in the premises of the educational institution over the past several months, police said.

"We have arrested the teacher. He was appointed as a teacher in the school in April 2018. He had allegedly sexually assaulted the students inside the school premises," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gyan Prakash Chaudhary said on Tuesday.He said that the FIR in the matter was filed by the principal of the school."The committee had named eight students as victims in their complaints. Four students also reached out to the police themselves. Medical test of the students has been done," Chaudhary said.Reportedly, the students had tried to reach out to the school administration through a complaint box facility at the premises. However, the accused teacher had allegedly taken away the complaints from the box.Police said that they are also investigating the incident.A case has been filed at Sadar police station and further investigations are underway. (ANI)