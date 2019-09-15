Rajasthan: Schools in Jhalawar closed tomorrow as rain batters region

Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): All schools in Jhalawar district were ordered to be closed for Monday in view of heavy rainfall in the region.

"Due to continuous rainfall in the district and flooding in various parts of the area, the district collector has issued directions closure of all government and private schools on Monday for all the students," read order by the Jhalawar District Collector.

"In the prevailing circumstances, the school staff and administration should be alert and are expected to provide full support to the authorities and upon requirement, provide the school facilities for relief works," the order stated.To aid rescue and relief efforts, flood relief columns of the Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army were also called upon by the State Administration for rescue operation in the heavily flooded areas of Kota and Jhalawar districts.The Army columns rescued those marooned on rooftops and assisted in the evacuation of people from low lying areas to safe places.Rajasthan Department of Personnel department has also issued an order cancelling the leaves of all government officials.The situation in the state may take a turn for the worst as the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday Thunderstorms with Light to Moderate rainfall in few places in East Rajasthan. (ANI)