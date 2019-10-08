Rajasthan: Seven people drown in Parbati river during Durga idol immersion in Dholpur

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Ten people drowned during Durga idol immersion in Parbati river on Tuesday in Dholpur.

The authorities have recovered seven bodies so far.

Dholpur District collector Rakesh Jaiswal said, "Ten people have drowned during the incident. We have been able to recover seven bodies. Search operations have been halted for the night and we will resume our search on Wednesday."



Jaiswal further informed that Rupees 1 lakh financial assistance from Chief Minister Relief Fund will be provided to the families.

"During the immersion, one of the boys jumped into the river to bath but he started drowning. The others jumped in the river in a bid to save him but they also drowned," said police personnel present at the spot.

Local divers and a team State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were called in for assistance by the district administration.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

