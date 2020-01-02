Rajasthan: Three die, two injured of electrocution in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Three people died of electrocution while two others were injured in Jaipur on January 1, police said.

The incident took place while the youths were returning home in a truck in which a DG box and a mike were installed during the night.

The wire of the mike got entangled with the mesh of overhanging wires of 11,000 volts.



The three men died on the spot while two others injured are said to be in critical condition.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

