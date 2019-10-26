Rajasthan: Two persons injured after footpath built over a drain collapses in Sirohi

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Two persons sustained injuries when a portion of a footpath built over a drain, collapsed here on Friday.

Nazeer Mohammad and Parvez Khan were going to get some goods from the market when this incident happened. They were rescued by the people present at the spot and subsequently admitted to a nearby hospital.



Two motorbikes also fell into the drain when the footpath collapsed. One of the bikes was lifted out while the second one was stuck in the debris.

Municipal Council Executive Engineer Mahendra Singh and Circle Inspector Buddharam Bishnoi reached the spot on receiving the information about the incident. (ANI)

