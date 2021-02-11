Rajasthan achieves 70% target in vaccinating frontline workers

The state administration has ramped up the process of developing more vaccination centres and the drive is underway at nearly 600 sites in Rajasthan.

Jaipur, Feb 11 (IANS) Over 5.5 lakh beneficiaries have received vaccine shots in Rajasthan till Wednesday, taking the percentage to nearly 70 per cent, officials said on Thursday.

"During the first phase, we had a target of vaccinating 8,09,171 people and the state has been able to achieve nearly 70 per cent of it. Before we move forward to the next phase, more such camps will be held and a maximum number of healthcare and frontline workers will be given the shots," said Dr Raghuraj Singh, project director (immunization), health department.

Recently, under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan has been lauded and named by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the best prepared state for Covid vaccination management, while the Nirogi Rajasthan scheme has also received international attention in the past.

Five districts in the state have touched or gone beyond the 100 per cent mark in achieving the target along with 90 per cent and 85.7 per cent usage of Covishield and COVAXIN, respectively.

