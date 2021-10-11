Rajasthan allows religious programmes in new COVID-19 guidelines

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Government on Monday released revised COVID-19 related guidelines, allowing religious programmes with a limited number of people.



The order, issued to all district collectors and superintendents of police by Home Secretary Abhay Kumar, comes amid the festive season across the country.

As per guidelines, a maximum of 200 people, who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, will be allowed to attend religious events.

Such functions can be ogranised only after the prior permission of the district magistrate concerned from 6 am to 10 pm, the guidelines read.

Apart from this, events like Haat Bazaars and Pashu Haat fairs have also been approved in the new guideline. Similarly, keeping in mind the festival season, shops in the markets have been allowed to open from 10 pm.

"All shops, shopping malls, and business establishments are allowed to open till 10 am," the guideline reads.

Outlets like petrol pump-CNG have been allowed to open on time.

The state government also said that the night curfew will continue to remain in place between 11 pm and 5 am every day.

Meanwhile, according to Health and Family Welfare, there are 37 active cases in the state. (ANI)

