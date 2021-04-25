Rajasthan announces free Covid vaccination for 18-45

Jaipur, April 25 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday announced free vaccination for people above 18 years of age in the state for the next vaccination round which starts from May 1.

"Rajasthan govt has decided to vaccinate its young population of over 18 year free of cost. The state will bear the expense of Rs 3000 crore on this drive," he said in a tweet.