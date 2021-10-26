Rajasthan bans places of worship inside police stations

Jaipur, Oct 26 (IANS) No places of worship can be built inside police stations and offices in Rajasthan, an official order said here on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to all senior officers, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Housing Department, A. Ponnuchami said places of worship in office complexes and police stations "have seen a spurt in the past several years" which is not within the purview of the law.